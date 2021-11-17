Byron C. Vielehr Sells 10,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FISV stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

