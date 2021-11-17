Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the October 14th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,861,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BYRG traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 2,903,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,353,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

