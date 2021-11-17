Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.05. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 68,292 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

