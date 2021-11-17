Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Given New C$3.80 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Burcon NutraScience stock opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$181.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.18. Burcon NutraScience has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.04.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.