Buckle (BKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKE opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Buckle stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

