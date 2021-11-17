Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bruker by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 42.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.