Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,800.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and last traded at GBX 2,800 ($36.58), with a volume of 7001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,790 ($36.45).

BRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,538.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,353.89. The company has a market capitalization of £453.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,527.57), for a total value of £1,725,300 ($2,254,115.50). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,971 shares of company stock worth $884,038,885.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

