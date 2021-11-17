Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

BRKS stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.33.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

