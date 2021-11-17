Brokers Set Expectations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.95). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

XENE opened at $31.99 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

