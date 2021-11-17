Brokers Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.06.

HD stock opened at $392.33 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $394.38. The company has a market capitalization of $414.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.