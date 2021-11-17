Brokers Set Expectations for Tapestry, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPR. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

TPR opened at $45.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tapestry by 299.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

