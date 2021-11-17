Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWW. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

WWW stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.