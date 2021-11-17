Brokers Issue Forecasts for Uni-Select Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$20.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.46. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$22.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$889.70 million and a PE ratio of -34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.