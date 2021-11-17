Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,660. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wabash National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wabash National by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

