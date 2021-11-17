Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in KB Home by 261.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KB Home by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 1,726,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

