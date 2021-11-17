Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $55.71

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $45,945,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $9,439,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLF opened at $42.00 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

