Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $39.75

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 177,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,408,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

