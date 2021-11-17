Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $85.60

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $656,590. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,356,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 221,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 644.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

