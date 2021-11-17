Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post sales of $31.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.37 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $25.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $104.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $105.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.18 million, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $128.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Venus Concept by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 598,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,557. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

