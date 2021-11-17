Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.40 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.