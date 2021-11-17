Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.18. Telos reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Telos by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 2,196,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

