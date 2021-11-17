Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.60 Million

Analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report $266.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.11 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $214.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $997.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 210,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

