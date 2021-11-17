Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,529. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $407.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.