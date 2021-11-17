Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kamada.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $250.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Kamada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

