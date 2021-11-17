Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report $431.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the highest is $522.36 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $327.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 462,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,117. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

