Brokerages Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of BCLI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 292,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,647. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.06.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
