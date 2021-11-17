Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $0.89. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.66. 8,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,257. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 536,745 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,740,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,947,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 398,902 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

