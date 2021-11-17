Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.51 Million

Analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to report $13.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $37.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $38.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.73 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $109.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFCG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,055,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,272,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 76,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

