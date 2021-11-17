Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 329,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

