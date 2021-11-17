Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47. Chubb reported earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.69. The stock had a trading volume of 88,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,188. Chubb has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.34. The company has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

