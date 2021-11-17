Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,789. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of -116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -382.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

