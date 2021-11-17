Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $566.47. 5,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,525. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.35 and a 52 week high of $569.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.21. The company has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

