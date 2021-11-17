Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Raised to $22.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of BRLT opened at $19.18 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $4,514,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
