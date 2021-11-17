Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Raised to $22.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BRLT opened at $19.18 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $4,514,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

