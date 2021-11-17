Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.34 and a beta of 2.30. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.