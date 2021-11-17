Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

