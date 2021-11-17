Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.