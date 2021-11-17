Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Investment Group.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

BRDG opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,546,000.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

