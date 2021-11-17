Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 448,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 251,035 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

BDN opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

