Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of BCLI stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.