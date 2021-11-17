Boyd Group Services Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$256.85.

TSE:BYD opened at C$211.44 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$201.92 and a one year high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$242.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$233.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

