Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

BWMN stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.