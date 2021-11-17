Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 7,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,071. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
