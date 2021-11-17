Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 7,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,071. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

