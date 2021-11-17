Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,675,246 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.