Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt Sells 2,116 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BXP stock opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

