BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 5,268.2% from the October 14th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72. BOQI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.