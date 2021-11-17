Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 639,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.77. 44,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,509. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

