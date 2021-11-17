Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.45. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2,956,364 shares trading hands.

BDRBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

