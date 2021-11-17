BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Short Interest Update

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. BOA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

