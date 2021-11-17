BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the October 14th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BNPQY stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €64.00 ($75.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €55.00 ($64.71) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

