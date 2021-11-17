BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.55.

BLX opened at C$38.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.69. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$33.92 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

