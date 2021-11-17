BMO Capital Markets Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

CEU opened at C$2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$2.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784 over the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

